EAU CLAIRE, Wis. A Fairchild man is accused of assaulting and choking an 11-year-old boy because he was upset over the boy stealing his cigarettes.
Jesse J. Bertrang, 39, 120 Plum St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and intentionally causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child.
Bertrang is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the boy or his family.
Bertrang returns to court Oct. 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was sent to investigate a complaint concerning Bertrang choking an 11-year-old boy at 6 p.m. Thursday near Bertrang’s residence.
The boy’s parents said the boy was caught stealing cigarettes off of Bertrang’s porch about a month ago.
The boy told the deputy he and his friend were walking down the road near Bertrang’s residence. He was running from his friend because she was playfully trying to throw a water bottle at him.
As he walked in front of Bertrang’s residence, Bertrang was driving by and made a U-turn.
Bertrang then got out of his vehicle and came at the boy in an aggressive manner.
The boy said Bertrang called him a derogatory name and then grabbed him by the neck and pushed him up against Bertrang’s house.
The boy said it felt like his feet were not touching the ground. He was unable to yell for help. He couldn’t breathe very well because Bertrang’s hand was around his throat.
Bertrang was yelling at the boy but he was unsure what Bertrang was saying because he was scared.
The boy said the choking caused him pain.
The deputy found Bertrang sitting at a tavern.
“You’re here for me, aren’t you?” Bertrang asked when the deputy walked into the tavern.
When the deputy asked what happened earlier, the first thing that Bertrang said was “I put my hand around that little (expletive’s) throat.”
Bertrang said he was sick and tired of the boy stealing stuff from his property and nothing being done about it.
Bertrang said the boy was caught stealing cigarettes and also came back to his residence to try to get into vehicles and his storage units.
Bertrang said he had spoken with law enforcement about the incidents.
Bertrang admitted he just wanted to put some fear into the boy so he would quit coming around on his property and taking things.
The deputy told Bertrang of different ways to handle the situation, and it was not okay to put his hands on an 11-year-old, particularly his neck.
Bertrang admitted he could have handled it in a better way, but that it was out of frustration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.