Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week's riot was arrested in Eau Claire on Tuesday and charged with a pair of misdemeanors in federal court.

Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, made an initial appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and the second is punishable by up to six months behind bars.

Loftus appeared via teleconference from Eau Claire where he sat handcuffed. He spoke only once, after being asked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker in Madison if he understood the terms of his release before a Friday hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C. Loftus will be permitted to participate in that hearing from Wisconsin.

Crocker allowed Loftus to be released under conditions that he not leave Chippewa or Eau Claire counties, not possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, not drink alcohol, and not participate in any in-person protest or demonstration. His attorney did not object to any of the terms.