Wisconsin man charged in parents' killing and dismemberment

Halderson told authorities that his parents had left with an unknown couple on July 2 for a trip to the family cabin near White Lake in Langlade County and hadn't returned yet, according to the complaint. But investigators found discrepancies in his story, including a claim that his parents had planned to attend a parade in White Lake when no parade had been scheduled.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office also found “no signs of immediate activity” at the family cabin.

Detectives reviewed Chandler Halderson’s Google queries from June 30 through July 8 and found that he had searched for multiple phrases, including “Wisconsin dismembered body found,” “Woman’s body found in Wisconsin,” and “Body found Wisconsin," the complaint states.

At that point, authorities hadn't yet found either of his parents’ remains.

Bart Chandler’s dismembered remains were found later that day, July 8, in rural Dane County. Six days later, investigators found Krista Halderson's remains along the Wisconsin River on land state Department of Natural Resources land in Sauk County, according to the complaint.

Halderson remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1. Crystal Vera, an attorney listed for Halderson in online court records, didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0