AP

Wisconsin man dies in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

Authorities say a 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township.

Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone.

Kathy Reesman was hospitalized for shoulder pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

