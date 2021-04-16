Wisconsin man gets 40 years for killing outside bar

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who killed a bar patron after robbing the place was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Casey Cameron, 38, pleaded no contest to felony murder-armed robbery and six counts of reckless endangerment in the October 2019 robbery of a Neenah bar and killing of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. In exchange for his plea, which wasn't an admission of guilt but was treated as such for sentencing purposes, prosecutors reduced the original first-degree intentional homicide charge Cameron faced.

Before he was sentenced in Winnebago County Circuit Court, Cameron turned to Hein's family and apologized.

“I am so sorry for what I have done and for what took from you. And I know that I can’t take it back. If I could, I absolutely would. I don’t have anything else except my apology,” he said.

Hein’s sister also addressed the court before sentencing. She noted that Cameron attended Hein’s funeral procession, WLUK-TV reported.