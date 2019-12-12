Wisconsin man gets probation for Kwik Trip false check scheme

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A Plover man will spend 18 months on probation after police say he ran a falsified check scheme at Wisconsin Kwik Trip stores, including one in Eau Claire.

Ian F. Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of uttering a forgery. A misdemeanor count of theft was dismissed.

Judge Emily Long fined Johnson $588 and ordered him to pay $215 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Johnson cannot have contact with Kwik Trip stores. He also cannot possess or use checks or checkbooks unless an official paycheck is written to him by his employer.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was contacted by an employee of the Kwik Trip corporate office concerning fraudulent activity that occurred on Dec. 7, 2017, at the Kwik Trip store at 1130 W. MacArthur Ave.

The employee said that on seven or eight occasions, a man identified as Johnson passed falsified checks at Kwik Trip stores around the state, including once at the Eau Claire store.

Johnson entered the store and bought three boxes of doughnuts, a box of coffee and four Kwik Trip gift cards for a total of $215.