Wisconsin man's poetry defines raw emotion of dairy farming

“It bothers me a lot,” Smith said. “The economic, social and cultural impacts of farming are very complex. I think going through all of that and having experienced the emotional turbulence of that really helped me write about it and writing helped me deal with it.”

With time on his hands after the move north, Smith began volunteering with DATCAP as a counselor, meeting with farmers, and in short time was hired full time. He took a job in 2011 to become CEO of Midwestern BioAg in Blue Mounds and guide it through a succession plan but returned to DATCAP in 2013 to serve as administrator of the Division of Agricultural Development. Since 2018, Smith has been president and CEO of the Cooperative Network, directing daily operations of a trade association that represents 250 cooperatives in 12 business sectors in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The turmoil of farming remains with Smith, but he says he feels and looks younger than when he stopped milking, plowing and harvesting 13 years ago. Near his home, there are barns unused, the village of Dover is a ghost town, an old one-room schoolhouse has been vacant for years at highways K and 14, while in Arena the elementary school has been shuttered, all casualties of the changing small-farm economy that continues to dwindle while struggling to evolve.

“That stress really gets to people over a long period of time. It wore my dad out just trying to keep the farm going and he had the next generation coming on,” Smith said. “So what I’ve really tried to do with ‘Ancestral’ is talk about the history and the heritage of the family farm and show both the good and the bad.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0