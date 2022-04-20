 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case

Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin are making their case at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case Wednesday at a public hearing on a Republican bill that's getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature, the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state's pot laws.

The bill only got a hearing after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest the idea could be acted on is next year.

Supporters of full legalization called the hearing a stunt. But Republican supporters said they were trying to start a conversation and introduce another bill next year based on feedback they receive.

Polls have consistently shown broad support for both medical and recreational marijuana legalization in Wisconsin. But Republicans, who have had full control of the Legislature since 2011, have repeatedly blocked any efforts to loosen the law.

The only other time a medical marijuana bill got a public hearing was in 2009, when Democrats had majority control of the Assembly. That bill did not pass.

People are also reading…

Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin's neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition. Recreational marijuana is legal to Wisconsin's north in Michigan and to the south in Illinois. Both Minnesota and Iowa allow medical marijuana.

Eighteen states have fully legalized marijuana.

The strongest advocates for full legalization say the Republican-backed bill falls far short of what is needed.

“We cannot settle for half-baked, insufficient legislation that is nothing more than a political ploy to give folks false hope on the prospects of cannabis legalization here in Wisconsin," Democratic Sen. Melissa Agard, a proponent of full legalization, said in a statement ahead of the hearing. She planned to testify against the bill.

“We must put our efforts behind full cannabis legalization,” Agard said.

Bill sponsor Sen. Mary Felzkowski, a Republican from Tomahawk, insisted that her goal was not to allow for legalizing recreational marijuana, but to give people another treatment option.

“Who are we to tell you if you can’t have a drug or a natural product to help you out,” said Felzkowski, a cancer survivor who said her doctor supported medical marijuana as an option.

Rep. Pat Snyder, the lead sponsor in the Assembly, noted that 37 other states — both under Republican and Democratic control — have already legalized medical marijuana.

“I don’t know why we’re so behind the times,” he said.

Snyder pushed back against those who want full legalization, saying that would never pass the Republican-controlled Legislature. However, both he and Felzkowski said medical marijuana is different.

“Medical marijuana is not a partisan issue,” Felzkowski testified. “This is an issue for all of us.”

The Wisconsin Medical Society, which represents doctors in the state, issued a statement calling the proposal premature given a lack of research into marijuana.

“Until science can determine which elements in grown marijuana are potentially therapeutic and which are potentially harmful, any ‘medical’ marijuana program is at best a pale imitation of true medical therapies developed through scientific research,” said the medical society's lobbyist Mark Grapentine in the statement.

This session in Wisconsin there were bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

All of those measures died when the Republican-controlled Legislature adjourned its session in February.

Felzkowski's bill is limited. For example, it doesn’t allow smoking medical marijuana, a concession she said she made to address concerns some had about secondhand smoke. She also has said not allowing smoking would garner more support from Republican lawmakers. The Democratic medical marijuana bill would have allowed smoking it.

Her bill also allows for medical marijuana to be prescribed for a limited number of medical conditions, but she said she was open to broadening who would be eligible.

The hearing was scheduled on April 20, also known as “420 Day,” an annual day of celebration of marijuana. Felzkowski said that was a coincidence and she picked Wednesday for the hearing because it was when most people were available.

“I'm sorry, I was totally clueless on what 420's reference was, maybe that shows my age,” Felzkowski, 58, said ahead of the hearing. “My staff said, ‘Yes, we thought you knew.’ I'm just a little bit older and not up on the reference."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations. Environmentalists counter that the DNR must react quickly to pollution and not wait for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules. But Bohren says the agency has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what is considered a hazardous substance.

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she’s again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin’s highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday’s inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony. She was wearing a mask. She says she was experiencing mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus and got tested late Wednesday. Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days. Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.

DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater

The state Department of Natural Resources has restarted efforts to set standards for bacteria in groundwater after conservatives on the agency's policy board killed the attempt in February. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the board on Wednesday authorized a public hearing and comment period on a new rule-making process to set groundwater standards for E. coli bacteria. DNR officials spent two-and-a-half years developing rules setting groundwater standards for E. coli, PFAS chemicals and other pollutants but the board scrapped the work in February. The board's conservative majority said then that they were concerned about the state getting ahead of federal regulators setting PFAS standards as well as the cost of compliance and killed the entire rules package.

Former Franciscan friar convicted of 1990s child sex abuse

Former Franciscan friar convicted of 1990s child sex abuse

A former Franciscan friar has been convicted of sexually abusing a grade school student during the 1990s at a Catholic school in Mississippi. A Leflore County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding 62-year-old Paul West guilty of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust. West was accused of abusing a former student who is now 39. Circuit Judge Ashley Hines sentenced West to 30 years on the first count and 15 years on the second. As first reported by The Associated Press in 2019, two cousins accused West of repeated sexual abuse while they were students at St. Francis of Assisi School.

Madison mayor wants to spend $425K on PFAS filtration system

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to spend $425,000 to design a system to filter PFAS chemicals out of a city well. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the mayor said the system would be the first in Wisconsin designed to filter the so-called “forever chemicals” out of drinking water. Rhodes-Conway and Alderwoman Nasra Wehelie said they've drafted a resolution authorizing city water officials to contract with AECOM for up to $375,000 in design and engineering services for the system. The resolution includes another $50,000 for staff time. City officials say a no-bid contract is necessary in order to submit the project for state grants in October.

La Crosse council votes to remove Russian flag from airport

The La Crosse Common Council has voted to remove a Russian flag from the city's airport. The La Crosse Tribune reported the council voted Thursday to remove the flag in a show of support for Ukraine, which is fighting to blunt a Russian invasion. The council debated whether the move would amount to an insult to the Russian city of Dubna, a La Crosse sister city since 1990. But council member Larry Sleznikow, who proposed removing the flag, said he's not comfortable with flying a Russian flag when the country is attacking Ukrainian civilians. The council ultimately voted to remove the Russian flag, replace it with a Ukrainian flag and hang up a message expressing solidarity with Dubna.

Wisconsin crime labs' turnaround times slowed last year

Wisconsin crime labs' turnaround times slowed last year

A new report shows that Wisconsin's crime labs' testing turnaround times dipped across a number of disciplines last year. The state Justice Department released its annual report on crime lab performance Thursday. It shows that the average turnaround times for results from drug, DNA and toxicology tests took days and weeks longer in 2021 than in 2020. Turnaround times for firearms testing improved by almost 100 days, however. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick of jury trials that required testimony kept analysts out of their labs for much of 2021. But he says police are submitting fewer pieces of evidence for DNA testing, which bodes well for the labs going into 2022 and beyond. 

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Seismic waves’: IMF cuts global growth forecast over Russia war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News