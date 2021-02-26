Wisconsin may send voting deputies back to nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials could decide next week whether to send special voting deputies back into nursing homes ahead of the April elections.

Wisconsin law allows municipal clerks to send deputies into nursing homes to help residents complete absentee ballots. The state Elections Commission banned deputies from entering the homes in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, saying such visits could jeopardize residents' health. The ban remained in place for the November election despite Republican concerns that it could enable voter fraud in nursing homes.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled administrative rules committee this month challenged the commission to show how it can legally ban the visits. It also ordered the commission to promulgate the ban as an emergency rule. The commission is scheduled to discuss the committee's orders during a meeting Tuesday.

Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe recommended that commissioners drop the ban. She wrote in a memo to them that it's clear Republicans on the rules committee believe the commission lacks the authority to ban the visits and will strike down any emergency rule extending the prohibition.