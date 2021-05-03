Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin men have been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Brandon Nelson and Abram Markofski are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Monday.

An FBI affidavit says Nelson told agents that he and Markofski drove to Washington to see President Donald Trump's political rally. Both he and Markofski admitted entering the Capitol, the affidavit said.

The men faced a first court appearance Monday.

Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Five people died, including a police officer.

