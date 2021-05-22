Wisconsin mom starts burial gowns project for babies

Artrell is involved with Mattie’s Memory, providing support every step of the way.

“I have to be strong for her,” Artrell, known as AJ, said. “I try to be tough about it, but I do grieve as well. Because it affects me, but at the time being there for her was more important than how I felt.”

Their roommate, Mike Isler, also lends his artwork to the project, designing logos and graphics for the Mattie’s Memory Facebook page and making art for giveaways.

Maggie Skovera, a volunteer with Mattie’s Memory, works alongside Hazel crafting blankets and performing other sewing duties. Skovera knows what they’re doing makes a difference.

“I know it brings comfort to just have something,” she said.

Skovera also represents an important piece of the bigger picture: Community. Among those who have lost children, there is a prevailing sense of togetherness and a common pain that few others can relate to.

“It’s like walking through a dark tunnel and the people who get it are at the end with a light,” Hazel said.

Skovera has also lost children. And Hazel said they can pick each other up when they’re down without saying a word.