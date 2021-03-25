Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

“We continue to evaluate this and we'll see where we are," she said. "Once we feel confident in the supply of vaccine we're receiving and the pacing of vaccine we will make the decision and we will announce it.”

As of Thursday, more than 27% of Wisconsin residents age 16 and up had received at least one dose and nearly 16% were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department. Nearly 74% of people over age 65 have received at least one dose.

Wisconsin's fourth community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic will open April 6 in Wausau, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The clinic at Northcentral Technical College will join previously opened community clinics in Janesville, La Crosse and Racine.

“These vaccination clinics continue to serve Wisconsin by giving folks more options to get vaccinated," Evers said in a statement. "And in doing so, bring us all one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”