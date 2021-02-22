Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals.

The hunt will run through Sunday across six management zones. The Department of Natural Resources awarded 4,000 permits through a drawing and notified the winners on Monday morning. Notification allows hunters to take to the woods as soon as they get their licenses and carcass tags.

The DNR set the kill limit at 200 animals. The department could choose to close management zones early as hunters near the limit. The agency estimates that there are at least 1,000 wolves in Wisconsin and its aim is to maintain a population of 350.

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to run a wolf hunt from the beginning of November through the end of February. But wolves have been bouncing on and off the federal endangered species list for the past decade. The DNR ran its first hunt in 2012 after the Obama administration removed protections and ran two more before a federal judge re-listed the animals in late 2014.