Wisconsin organization pairs rescue dogs with veterans

Daus completed one tour in Afghanistan from about March 2005 until May 2006. He worked as a light equipment operator, licensed to operate and work on all-wheeled U.S. Army vehicles. His tasks included clearing and building roads, clearing areas of landmines and resupplying bases.

On one mission, Daus’ unit was assigned to find a way to expand a road through a mountain pass between Islamabad, Pakistan and Jalalabad, Afghanistan in the northeast sector, which Daus called a “really bad area.” The pass was wide enough for vehicles to get through, but not wide enough to turn around.

“Our mission was to go out there to see where we could expand into the mountain to get this pass bigger so that these vehicles that kept getting attacked or blown off the mountain wouldn’t anymore,” he said.

But the humvees that were dispatched were too wide and were forced to back up.

“I was taken off the mission at the last minute and someone else went instead and my humvee got blown off the mountain,” he said. Four people died, including the man who went in Daus’ stead who was engaged and had a child.

“I didn’t have a kid at the time,” said Daus, adding that it made him feel terrible.