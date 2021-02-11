Wisconsin pharmacies receiving vaccine under federal program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin are expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines directly from the federal government starting this week, marking the beginning of a program that targets underserved areas, state health officials announced Thursday.

The vaccinations will be provided for free under the state and federal partnership, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. Initially, there will be about 17,800 doses of vaccine sent to 178 Walgreens locations across the state.

All who are eligible for vaccination, which includes anyone over age 65, must schedule an appointment by phone or through the Walgreens website, the state health department said.

The state cautioned that due to limited supply, not everyone eligible will be able to get a vaccination appointment.

“It’s true that we’re getting more shots in arms, but the vaccine is still a scarce resource, and we have plenty of masks to go around, so mask up,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.