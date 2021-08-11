Wisconsin poll finds 'unsettling' feelings about government

But when broken down by party, only 22% of Republicans said they were confident in the results nationally while 94% of Democrats were confident.

“The partisan divide here is enormous,” Franklin said.

The partisan divide was also high when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine. Only 45% of Republicans said they were vaccinated compared with 87% of Democrats. Of those not vaccinated, 83% of Republicans said they definitely or likely will not get vaccinated, compared with 64% of Democrats.

On the approval rating for office holders, 49% approved of the job being done by Biden while 46% disapproved. That tracks with national polling. Evers' approval rating was 50% with 43% disapproving, the same as October.

Johnson had the worst numbers, with 35% viewing him favorably and 42% unfavorably. In October, 38% had a favorable opinion of Johnson while 36% was unfavorable. His lowest approval rating was in November 2015 when 27% viewed him favorably and 38% were unfavorable.

Over that time Johnson has become one of the most prominent questioners of the coronavirus vaccine, results of the 2020 election and who was to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Both Evers and Johnson are up for reelection next year, although Johnson hasn’t said yet whether he will seek a third term.

