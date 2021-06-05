Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop's demand to resign

According to William Daniel, a professor of canon law at Catholic University, a priest asked by his bishop to resign has the option of submitting a defense. The bishop then consults with two other pastors and issues a decree removing the priest if he determines that step is still warranted.

If the priest thinks the bishop’s decision is unfair, Daniel said, he can bring the case to the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy, which can uphold or change the bishop’s decision. A further Vatican review is possible if the priest or the bishop disagrees with the Congregation’s decision,

While requests for the resignation of a priest are not uncommon, it’s rare that they lead to a high-profile refusal to resign, Daniel said.

One of the few such cases in the U.S. came in 2002, when a priest in the Archdiocese of Boston refused to step down over an accusation that he sexually abused a child three decades earlier. The Rev. D. George Spagnolia took his case to the Vatican but was unable to overturn his suspension. He died in 2008.