Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, say he violated bond by failing to update address

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, received the coronavirus vaccine this week …
ATLANTA (AP) — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan leader's name on an At…
- Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mas…
- Updated
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters in Wisconsin battled a blaze early Monday on a ship in Sturgeon Bay.
- Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states without statewide mask mandates if the Assembly votes as scheduled Thursday t…
- Updated
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with cancer, according to his representative. He was 44.
- Updated
TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators believe a fire that burned six school buses at a Racine County depot was ignited by an electrica…
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's beloved badger statue will stay at least two more years outside the governor's state Capitol office after the…
- Updated
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's environmental agency said Friday it has approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a repla…