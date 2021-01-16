Wisconsin quadruplets begin college from childhood home

Helen, a self-described homebody, was the first to decide to live at home while taking some classes online and some in person on Beloit College’s campus.

Next came Nick, who, like Helen, has asthma and wanted to be extra cautious. He opted out of living in a Rockford University dorm but still took some of his classes on campus.

Pat followed. He was bound for Menomonie to attend UW-Stout, the furthest from home among the four. But what if he got sick? Or his roommate became infected with COVID-19? Would it be safe to come home after his grandmother, who was on oxygen, moved into their house in late August? The distance complicated things, and it was easier to complete the semester entirely online.

Ken was the last to decide to stay home. The most outgoing of the bunch, he longed for an on-campus experience. He’d received his No. 1 dorm choice at UW-Madison and had already started texting his assigned roommate. Both of them were on the same page when it came to the importance of wearing masks.

But as the summer wore on, Ken decided to stay put for safety’s sake.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” he wrote in a text message on the day he canceled his housing contract, just a week before move-in began.