Wisconsin reaches 'grim milestone' as vaccinations slow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin passed 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a depressing marker that comes as demand for the vaccine slows and more doses go to waste.

The state also recorded 11 more deaths from the disease, pushing its pandemic total to 6,850.

“It’s almost impossible to understand the impact of those numbers," Julie Willems Van Dijk, the deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said during a conference call. She called surpassing 600,000 cases a “grim milestone.”

As is the case in some other states, Wisconsin's rate of people getting vaccinated is slowing, as those most committed to getting immunized have already done so. As of Tuesday, 43.5% of the population — more than 2.5 million people — had received at least one vaccine dose and just shy of 35% was fully vaccinated. After steadily increasing since the vaccine became available in December, the number of total doses delivered has been dropping each week since early April.

“You climb a mountain and then you go on a plateau," Van Dijk said. ”We will continue to climb this mountain whether we are on the steepest end or we are on the plateau until everyone in Wisconsin who wants a vaccine receives a vaccine."