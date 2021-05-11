Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

“Regardless of the exact amount, there’s still a lot of federal money coming into this state," he said. “Right now, that’s all within the governor’s decision making and we hope he will include us in that soon.”

Evers has announced generally how he wants to spend the money, while holding off on details pending federal guidance. The U.S. Treasury Department sent guidelines Monday about how the money can be spent and the application process for states to begin receiving the money.

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion, but the Treasury Department now says the state will receive $2.5 billion.

Evers had said he wanted to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, tourism, workers and small-business owners, as well as $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband.

Evers has not said how the state’s reduced payment will affect his spending plans.