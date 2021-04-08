Wisconsin records highest number of virus cases in 2 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, leading to new warnings from state health officials about the growing spread of more contagious variants and a renewed call for everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The seven-day average of new cases was twice as high as a month ago.

“There’s a danger of this pandemic getting out of control,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer.

State health officials urged people to not only get vaccinated but to continue wearing masks, frequently washing hands and maintaining a social distance to slow the virus spread.

“We are not ready to go back to life pre-COVID," Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “We are not ready for huge, mass gatherings yet. We need to be cautious as we move forward."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week repealed the statewide mask mandate, but health officials stressed Thursday that they should still be worn even if not required by local ordinances.