Wisconsin Rep. Fitzgerald not sure Trump to blame for riot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's newest member of Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, said Thursday he didn't know if President Donald Trump incited the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol and wants a full investigation to find out what motivated the mob.

“I don’t think we know yet," Fitzgerald said when asked at a virtual WisPolitics.com and Milwaukee Press Club event if Trump was to blame. “There has to be more to this entire episode and it needs to be investigated top to bottom to see who was involved and exactly what motivated them to get to where we were, which was a very, very frightening day.”

Trump extolled his supporters at a Jan. 6 rally to “fight like hell” and head to the U.S. Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory. Fitzgerald said that while Trump did call on people to head to the Capitol, he did not think he wanted or expected them to turn violent.