Wisconsin Republican chairman stepping down ahead of midterm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from the volunteer position he has held since April 2019, covering one of the most tumultuous times in modern political history.

Andrew Hitt departure comes just over a year before the 2022 midterm election where Republicans are trying to retain the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson and defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Hitt, 43, said he will leave the post upon election of a successor, which will take place by early September. Hitt, from Appleton, is an attorney with the Michael Best and Friedrich law firm and also is a partner in its lobbying arm, Michael Best Strategies. Hitt said he was leaving to focus on his family and private sector career.

“It’s bittersweet to step down now with such an exciting election cycle ahead, but I know it is the right thing to do for my family and employer after the sacrifices they made so I could provide steady leadership at a crucial time,” Hitt said in a statement.