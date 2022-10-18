 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions

  • 0
Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. The Republican running for governor in swing state Wisconsin suggested Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, that he would not enforce the state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor.”

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

MADISON — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment.

Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions.

But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

People are also reading…

He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further.

“I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”

Under Wisconsin’s abortion ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The governor is not responsible for enforcing the law, but Michels’ comment suggested he did not support anyone arresting a doctor who would violate it.

Michels’ spokesperson Anna Kelly attempted to clarify his comment, saying it was the district attorneys, not the governor, who enforce laws.

“He’s not a DA or beat cop arresting anyone,” she said.

Evers’ campaign spokesman Sam Roecker accused Michels of trying to hide his true support for “locking up doctors who provide abortions,” noting his longtime support for banning abortions.

“He’s either lying to voters today, in a desperate attempt to hide his radical positions, or he was lying to them for the last six months,” Roecker said.

Democratic district attorneys in the state’s two largest counties where abortions had been performed before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade have said they won’t enforce the state’s ban, which was enacted before women had the right to vote and before the Civil War.

Abortion has seeped into all of the top races in Wisconsin this election cycle.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit, supported by Evers, seeking to overturn the state’s ban. His Republican challenger, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, has said he wants to allow district attorneys to cross county boundaries to enforce the ban.

That is not currently allowed under state law unless a district attorney asks for assistance. Kaul has said he would not enforce the abortion ban.

Evers and his allies have been spending tens of millions of dollars on television advertising to hammer Michels on his previous support for the 1849 law, which he called the “exact mirror” of his position. Evers is challenging the law in court and has twice called special sessions of the Legislature seeking to repeal the ban and create a way to put the question before voters. Republicans rejected both proposals.

Democrats are trying to make the governor’s race a referendum on abortion, pointing to public polls that show broad bipartisan support for legal abortions and at the very least exceptions for rape and incest.

Michels said Tuesday that the attacks against him on abortion are “just not sticking.”

Evers said he would not sign a bill granting abortion exceptions for rape and incest if it leaves the underlying abortion ban in place. Evers also said he would grant clemency to any doctor who is convicted under the law and sentenced to prison.

While Democrats have tried to make the race about abortion, Michels has focused on crime. He promised Tuesday to reduce crime statewide and in Milwaukee, promising “life will be better for everybody.”

Michels also promised to have “massive” tax reform, including lowering the income tax to a nearly flat rate for all filers of around 5%.

Michels said after the event, in response to a question from a reporter, that he would “certainly” accept the results of the November election after previously not committing fully to that. He also promised to sign a number of bills Evers vetoed that Republican supporters said were designed to make elections more secure. A number of the measures made it more difficult to vote absentee.

“No one two years from now, four years from now, six years from now, whatever, will ever have a question about election integrity here in Wisconsin,” Michels promised.

Michels also suggested that he would be open to breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two agencies, one to deal with hunters and the other focused on business regulations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges the stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Fleet Farm counters that it complies with all applicable gun laws and devotes substantial resources to training and compliance. Democrat Ellison faces a stiff re-election challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

2 dead, 6 hurt in Milwaukee bus rollover, fire on interstate

Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. Police say the bus became fully engulfed in flames. The conditions of those hospitalized wasn't immediately known.

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74

A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina's members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals court on Monday granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary stay while the court decided whether to hear the appeal on the practice known as ballot spoiling. The appeals court gave both sides until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments. The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Judge refuses to allow partial absentee addresses, for now

A Dane County judge for now is refusing to allow local election clerks to accept partial witness addresses on absentee ballots. A group called Rise Inc. filed a lawsuit in September seeking a judicial order requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell local clerks that they must accept ballots as long as the witness address includes enough information that clerks can reasonably discern where the witness can be contacted. Rise Inc. attorneys asked Judge Juan Colas to issue a temporary order requiring the commission to inform clerks they could accept ballots under those conditions. Colas denied the request during a hearing Friday. The case will continue with a scheduling conference Oct. 17.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are core memories actually a thing?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News