Wisconsin Republicans insert $3.3 billion tax cut in budget

“This proposal just doesn't cut it,” Rep. Greta Neubauer said.

The committee approved the income tax cuts on an 11-4 vote. All four Democrats on the committee voted against it.

The committee also approved provisions designed to ensure that Wisconsin schools will receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. Republicans on the committee earlier this year gave state schools an additional $128 million in the budget, less than 10% of the $1.6 billion Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed. The state needed to spend almost $400 million than what the GOP allocated to secure the federal aid.

The provisions adopted Thursday would cut local property taxes levied by schools and technical colleges by $647 million and replace that revenue with state aid. Schools would come out even but the moves would technically satisfy the federal requirement to spend more state dollars on schools, the fiscal bureau's director, Bob Lang, told the committee.

The panel adopted those changes on another 11-4 vote, with all the Democrats voting against the provisions.

GOP leaders announced at a news conference that the total tax cuts will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax and property tax relief.