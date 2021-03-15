Wisconsin Republicans move to protect conversion therapy

DSPS spokeswoman Jennifer Garrett echoed Anderson, saying policy decisions should be left to the examining board.

“It is appropriate for them to draw on their expertise and insight to make decisions about safe, responsible and ethical practice,” she said.

Both the Senate and Assembly are set to take up the bill on PFAS pollution.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that research suggests can cause health problems. The chemicals have been used for decades in a range of products, including firefighting foam and stain-resistant sprays.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in February 2020 that banned the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and during testing at facilities with DNR-approved containment and disposal protocols. The DNR's policy board in October approved a rule implementing the requirements. Under the rule, foam testing facilities must treat foam with incineration, carbon filtration or a custom system approved by the DNR. Such facilities can't discharge water with detectable PFAS levels.

Business groups complained the DNR lacks the authority to limit PFAS in wastewater and its standards weren't based on science. The department countered that the standards are needed to gauge if treatment is effective.