Wisconsin Republicans propose $3 billion tax cut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans planned to wrap up revisions on the 2021-23 state budget Thursday night by inserting a roughly $3 billion tax cut in the spending plan.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee was poised to take its final votes on budget revisions Thursday evening before forwarding the plan to the full Senate and Assembly.

GOP leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax and property tax relief. They said they planned to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, leaving the impression the budget revisions would include that move. But later they said they will introduce legislation separate from the budget to accomplish that.

The GOP would accomplish the income tax cut largely by reducing the tax rate for people making $23,930 to $263,480 from 6.27% to 5.3%. A taxpayer who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 annually would save $115 in tax year 2022, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans had not released details on the property tax cut as of early Thursday evening.