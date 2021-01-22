Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate

Lawmakers have been inconsistent about wearing masks at the Statehouse this year. Democrats have generally worn them at all times, even when testifying during hearings or speaking during debates, whereas most Republicans have removed masks while speaking or gone without them altogether.

The resolution argues that Evers didn't have the authority to issue his latest public health emergency because the Legislature didn't renew the original one that was issued when the pandemic began. State law allows governors to declare public health emergencies that last 60 days but can be extended by the Legislature.

Evers argues that each emergency order he has issued was new and was meant to address ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.

His mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard arguments in the case in November but has yet to issue a ruling.