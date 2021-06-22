Wisconsin Republicans send election bills to governor

Clerks had been filling in missing information on the certification envelopes for a dozen elections prior to November’s, based in part on guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. After Trump lost, Republicans questioned the legality of the practice since state law doesn’t specifically allow it.

Under the bill, any absentee ballot missing information would be returned to the voter to fix. Officials who fill in the missing information would be committing election fraud, which is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and three years in prison.

A third bill the Assembly passed would disallow ballot collection events any earlier than two weeks before an election. There could only be one collection site for absentee ballots and it would have to be located near the local clerk’s office and staffed by workers from those offices.

Republican supporters said the goal was to prevent “ballot harvesting” by disallowing events or locations where ballots could be collected.

“It's a more secure chain of custody than we have now on the ballots,” said Republican Rep. Tyler August, the bill's sponsor.