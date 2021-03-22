Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The fight over control of Wisconsin's share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday in the state Legislature, with Republicans voting on a bill to take away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.

The GOP-controlled Legislature was also slated to give final approval to measures that would prohibit employers and the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic. The Assembly was also voting on a bill requiring the governor to submit a plan for when all state employees will be back doing their jobs in offices, rather than from home.

Evers has promised to veto the measure giving the Legislature power over how the federal money is spent, and he's expected to veto the others as well.

The governor has the power under current law to control how Wisconsin's $5.7 billion share of the federal relief bill will be spent. About $3.2 billion is earmarked for state government, while another $2.5 billion is coming to counties and municipalities. Wisconsin previously received about $2 billion under the 2020 stimulus bill known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES.