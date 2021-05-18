Wisconsin Republicans want to end $300 unemployment bonus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans want to end the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, which they said Tuesday hurts businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies as customers return amid a loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Howard Marklein, chairman of the Legislature's budget committee, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to support the bill they unveiled with the support of a couple of Wisconsin business owners.

Evers, who could veto the bill, signaled his opposition. His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said, “If Republicans are interested in putting this pandemic behind us, they’ll stop playing politics with our economic recovery” and approve Evers' state budget proposal.

Democrats have generally been supportive of the additional unemployment payment, saying other barriers to work are fueling the worker shortage, not the $300. They also point out that Wisconsin's unemployment rate of 3.8% is below the national average of 6% and near what it was before the pandemic hit.