Wisconsin residents combat water contamination aftereffects

JCI delayed for years its response to the PFAS contamination, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. In 2013, the company found elevated levels of the chemicals surrounding its facility and then only acknowledged their spread beyond the Marinette facility in 2017.

How long the company waited to inform the public surprised Koller, but the confirmed contamination did not.

“As soon as somebody said it,” he said, “I was like, ‘Well, that makes sense.’”

After his cancer diagnosis the summer after high school, Koller’s life involved rounds of chemo and the removal of his left testicle. The cancer was always in the back of his mind.

During his last year of undergrad, which he spent abroad, he found another lump eight months into the program. He returned to the states to have 20% of his remaining testicle removed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“I graduated college cum laude in a hospital bed,” he said.

Koller’s bouts with cancer weren’t over as he had to have his remaining testicle removed while pursuing a master’s degree.