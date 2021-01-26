Wisconsin revenue projections jump by $1.2 billion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state government's financial future brightened Tuesday after analysts released projections that show the state should collect $1.2 billion more in tax revenue over the next three-year period than estimated in November.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau report said the state's general fund should finish the current fiscal year with nearly $1.8 billion, about $630 million more than anticipated in November. State tax revenue is expected to grow 1% in fiscal year 2021-22 and 4.6% in fiscal year 2022-23.

The bureau attributed the rosy predictions to an array of factors.

Forecasts from international fiscal analysis firm IHS Markit show the national gross domestic product is expected to rebound in 2021 and 2022 bolstered in part by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. Vaccinations should lead to more jobs, personal income should grow in 2021 thanks to stimulus checks and business investments should grow over the three-year period, with a recovery in energy prices driving higher investments in mining and petroleum in each year. Corporate profits also are expected to rebound slightly in each year after a 7.2% dip in 2020.

