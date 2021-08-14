Wisconsin rowing club seeks to improve sport's diversity

“I know that (rowing) changes people’s lives, and I know that it changed my life and the life of my son, so I wanted to have this sport be accessible to everybody who wants to do it,” she said.

At the club’s first STEM to Stern session last month, participants learned about bridges in the morning, then took to the water for rowing lessons in the afternoons. They battled rain on the first day and had to row through thick clumps of seaweed another day.

STEM to Stern was the first chance Anthony Castro, an incoming sophomore at East High School, had to row. Though his back hurt for the first few days, he felt he was getting the hang of it by the end of the week. With English as his second language, he said it was more difficult to learn rowing because he understood most of what was asked of him but had a harder time responding to others.

“The way the coaches are teaching is really helpful,” he said through an interpreter. “They all seem really nice and understanding.”

After the session, Ivy said she was excited to continue exploring the sport.

“I like being out on the water because it’s peaceful,” she said.