Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals

The decision also allowed students to be fed regardless of their ability to pay, qualify, persuade their parents to fill out forms or withstand possible stigma associated with qualifying.

Of the 97% of Wisconsin school districts that were eligible, Waukesha was the only one to opt out of the extension this school year, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Some board members said if they voted to reverse course, it would be giving in to a “hateful mob” and giving over power to the federal government, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“It’s time for parents and community members to start paying attention to the forces at work here,” board member Kelly Piacsek said. “When the federal government is responsible for feeding all students at all times regardless of need, they have ultimate authority and we don’t need local school boards anymore.”

Piacsek, who was interrupted by applause as she spoke, said it wasn’t “about food anymore,” but about national influences on local school boards.