Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers

“When I did not get the endorsement of the teacher union, it was not a deal breaker for me because I have always worked well with everyone," Kerr said. "I am beholden to kids, families and teachers, in that order. I am not beholden to the teacher’s union only.”

Kerr, who said she reveres and honors teachers, is endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who signed Act 10 into law. Kerr calls herself a “pragmatic Democrat” who voted for President Joe Biden.

Underly formerly worked for the state education department under then-secretary Tony Evers, who is now governor, opposed Act 10 and supported the attempt to recall Walker from office. Underly called Evers her “favorite boss.”

Kerr emphasized the need for schools to reopen for in-person teaching, an issue that Republicans in the Legislature have also been pushing, saying she would take a “hands on” approach to make that happen.

“We need to get all of our kids back in school," she said. “The parents are not only mystified that some of our larger public schools aren’t open, they are angry.”