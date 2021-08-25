Wisconsin school chief urges masks, vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's top education official on Wednesday urged everyone headed into school buildings in coming days to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks — steps she said would help ensure schools don't have to shut down amid a spike in new cases.

Jill Underly, state superintendent of schools, wrote an editorial urging a united front against the virus, noting that the situation was different than last year thanks to the availability of vaccines to help stop the spread. Many schools in Wisconsin didn't open to in-person learning at the start of the 2020 academic year, or took a hybrid approach for at least part of the year.

“The asks are simple, and the rewards are great,” Underly said. “Wear a mask when inside buildings. Get vaccinated if you’re able to. Maintain safe distancing where possible. If we agree to collectively use these mitigation strategies, our school buildings remain open.”