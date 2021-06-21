Wisconsin school leaders blast Republican K-12 spending plan

“It is irresponsible to use one-time money designated for a pandemic response to meet ongoing needs, instead of a committed investment from the state, which our youth deserve,” state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement Friday.

Wisconsin Association of School Boards Executive Director John Ashley praised Republicans for securing the federal aid but lamented how the finance committee “minimized” state aid.

“The one-time federal relief funding, while substantial for many districts, is temporary,” Ashley said in a statement Friday. “If this state budget is signed into law as is, schools will once again be denied sustainability and predictability in setting their budgets to fund normal, ongoing school operations.”

Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director of the public school advocacy group Wisconsin Public Education Network, echoed Ashley on Monday, saying that "just because we got a stimulus check we don't stop paying our mortgages.”

Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the finance committee, said in a statement Monday that Republicans have said “over and over” that they took the federal aid into consideration when they were drawing up the K-12 budget and that the influx amounts to an average of nearly $3,000 more per student.