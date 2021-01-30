Wisconsin schools release first data on restraining students

Van Haren works with schools to develop alternatives to restraint or seclusion. She said schools that have adopted a “trauma informed” model tend to do better at reducing the use of those last-resort measures.

“I really think a mental health framework and an approach of trauma-informed care is essential,” she said. “We need to be able to recognize (trauma) and address it.”

This is the first year schools have had to report the number of seclusion and restraint incidents to the state agency. Previously, schools have sent that data to their school boards, but Juhnke is hopeful the statewide view will push schools that have higher rates toward resources and alternatives.

“Even just the data is a huge step forward so families can see what is going on in their districts; so districts can see what is going on in other schools, what is going on in other districts; and so organizations can see where are the trouble spots, and where is more assistance needed,” Juhnke said.