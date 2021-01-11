Wisconsin Senate GOP introduces its own COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans unveiled their own scaled-back COVID-19 response plan on Monday, a measure that goes father than Gov. Tony Evers wanted in many areas but that takes out several provisions he opposed that were in a bill passed by the Assembly last week.

The same bill must pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by the Democratic governor before becoming law. A Senate committee planned to hold a hearing and vote on their plan on Monday, setting up a vote in the full Senate on Tuesday just hours before Evers is set to deliver his State of the State address.

Release of the bill comes as the two-week average of new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues a climb that began in late December. To date, there have been nearly 507,000 positive cases and 5,157 deaths.