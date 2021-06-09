Wisconsin Senate passes bills making it harder to vote

Republican backers said the bills were meant to address problems and irregularities that arose from the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re not trying to overturn the election. My colleagues are not trying to overturn the last election,” said Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, of Whitefish Bay. “We’re not trying to say there’s a ‘big lie.’”

The bills now head to the Assembly, where Republican Speaker Robin Vos voiced support and said they were just the beginning of elections changes the Legislature would consider.

One bill would require most elderly and disabled people who are indefinitely confined to show photo ID in order to vote absentee; require all absentee voters to fill out more paperwork and show their ID every time they vote absentee, rather than just the first time as is current law; and require voters who are confined to apply to get an absentee ballot every year, rather than have them sent automatically as they are now.

It passed on an 18-14 vote, with all Democrats against along with Republican Sens. Kathy Bernier, chairwoman of the Elections Committee, and Sen. Ron Cowles.