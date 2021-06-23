Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin would be prohibited from enforcing any future federal federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns under a bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday.

The proposal is part of a national wave of Republican-authored legislation intended to resist a push from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws.

The U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun control laws have been found unconstitutional.

Evers, a Democrat, almost certainly will veto the Wisconsin bill. Republicans are pushing forward anyway, knowing the attempt will please their base constituents.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday with no debate, sending the proposal to Evers.

The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month.

