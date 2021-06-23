Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was poised Wednesday to approve a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns.

The proposal is part of a national wave of Republican-authored legislation intended to resist a push from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws. The U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun control laws have been found unconstitutional.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the Wisconsin bill but Republicans are pushing forward anyway knowing the attempt will please their base constituents.

The Senate scheduled a vote during a floor session set to start Wednesday morning. The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month. Senate approval would send the bill to Evers.

