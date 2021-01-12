Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate was poised to pass a scaled-down COVID-19 relief package Tuesday, continuing a monthslong fight over the legislation.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a COVID-19 relief deal in April but did nothing to address the pandemic all summer and fall. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders began talking with each other about a second package late last year but couldn't come up with an agreement.

Assembly Republicans went ahead and passed their own package last week. Evers said he opposes it. Senate Republicans have taken the Assembly proposal and pared it back, removing numerous provisions Democrats and the governor opposed.

Gone are provisions that would have prohibited local health officials from closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time, required school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-virtual learning; and forced the governor to submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 relief aid to the Legislature and create a plan for reopening the state Capitol building to the public. Evers closed the Capitol in March to prevent spreading the virus.