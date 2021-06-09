Wisconsin Senate votes to ban police chokeholds

The Senate also passed a bill Wednesday supported by Republicans and police and opposed by Democrats and local governments that attempts to stop efforts to defund police.

It would mandate that any municipality that decreases funding for police would receive an equal cut in state aid. The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to take money away from police departments, sometimes to use for other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

Under the bill, municipalities that do not cut their police budgets would receive more in state aid. Police departments with fewer than 30 officers would be exempt.

Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, the bill sponsor and a retired police officer from Racine, said the proposal was about keeping cities including Milwaukee safe and that it would stop indiscriminate cutting of police officers and keep communities safe.

Democratic critics said the measure was an overreach and wouldn't make cities safer, and that the state was interfering with the right of local governments to make the best decisions for their communities.

“This is shameful,” said Democratic Sen. Bob Wirch, of Kenosha.