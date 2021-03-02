Wisconsin supply of new vaccine will dip after next week

While the incoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help speed up immunizations, it likely won't be matched again until the end of the month, Willems Van Dyke said. The 48,000 doses coming next week were already manufactured and in storage awaiting approval from federal regulators, she said.

Also announced Tuesday, nearly 4,000 doses of vaccine is headed to Pick ’n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin this week as Kroger stores are added to a federal program targeting underserved areas. Previously, only Walgreens stores in Wisconsin were in the program.

The federal government is providing 2,340 doses this week and the state is contributing 1,552 doses. Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment through Kroger's website or by calling 866-211-5320.

Kroger, which operates 67 stores in Wisconsin under the Pick 'n Save and Metro Market names, will allocate vaccine to their stores that are not already receiving vaccine from the state, the health department said.

Nearly 929,000 people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose and more than 510,000 people, nearly 9% of the population, had received two doses.