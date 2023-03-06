MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

The candidates' campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21st.

Protasiewicz’s campaign said in a news release that she also has agreed to appear at a candidate forum hosted by groups All Voting is Local, Campus Vote Project and VoteRiders on March 28. The headline of the release states that Kelly would attend that forum as well.

Earlier in the day Kelly released a schedule that shows he has agreed to attend nine debates and challenged Protasiewicz to join him. The March 28 event is not on that calendar. Kelly’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about whether he would attend that forum.