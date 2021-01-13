Wisconsin Supreme Court focuses on redistricting

The conservative petitioners and Republican officeholders who back their effort seek a number of changes to the process. They want all legal challenges to skip the lower courts and start immediately with the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The rule would allow for lawsuits to be filed even before the Legislature has passed a map. They argue that the rules would establish clear procedures for the court to efficiently handle redistricting lawsuits and “to avoid a frenzy of last-minute litigation occurring in the absence of clearly defined rules.” They are asking the court to limit those who are required to be involved in any redistricting lawsuit to the governor, Senate, Assembly and political parties. The proposed rule also establishes a two-step procedure for the court to approve a map. The court would either draw its own map or use one submitted by a party, and then make it available for public comment prior to finalizing.