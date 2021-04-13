Wisconsin suspends use of J&J vaccine amid investigation

“We want to know what is the true number,” Van Dijk said. “This is a way to alert (physicians) to this unique situation . . . I hope Wisconsinites can hear those kinds of actions as ways to to increase safety rather than making them more hesitant or fearful."

She said she hopes the pause will last only a few days to a week and that state officials still hope to use the J&J vaccine at some point. COVID-19 still presents a greater risk than the vaccine, she said.

“(The clot) risk is about one in a million,” she said. “The risk of getting COVID is one in 10. The risk of dying of COVID is one in 600. It's important to look at that whole picture.”

State health officials on Tuesday reported 922 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths from the disease. The state's infection rate continues to rise. The seven-day average daily case rate was 794 on Tuesday, up from 329 on March 7.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer, said more contagious strains of the coronavirus and more cases in children are driving the spike. He noted that the under-18 age group has seen the most cases of any age group over the past two weeks.